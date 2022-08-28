Anand Mahindra asks Nitin Gadkari to plant 'Trunnels'; Netizens share pictures

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 28: Mahindra and Mahindra CEO Anand Mahindra is known to be quite active on social media and expressive of his thoughts and views.

    Recently, the business tycoon took to Twitter to react to a video of a tunnel with trees planted on both sides of it, also called a 'trunnel', giving it a satisfying scenic appearance.

    He wrote, "I like tunnels...but frankly...I'd much rather go through this kind of 'Trunnel'." He then requested Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to "purposefully plant" 'trunnels' on new rural roads being built in India.

    The beautiful clip of a healthy fusion between infrastructural development and nature has gone viral with several users finding it inspirational and flooding the comment section with endearing remarks.

    "This type of tunnel are more beautifully located on Omkareshwar road", a user wrote while sharing a video on similar note.

    <strong>Anand Mahindra’s tweet on this innovative gate has Twitter yearning for more</strong> Anand Mahindra’s tweet on this innovative gate has Twitter yearning for more

    While few users even shared videos stating such 'trunnels' already exist in India.

    "Sir, there is a road between the Paunta Saheb and Dehradun, covered with trees, I drove many times though it", another said while sharing a beautiful snap of the route.

    "At some places in Kashmir we do have roads covered by Deodhar trees on both side - those are beautiful," added another user.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 16:12 [IST]
    X