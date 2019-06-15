  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    An-32 crash: IAF continues efforts to retrieve mortal remains

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 15: Indian Air Force continued its efforts to bring back the mortal remains of the 13 air warriors who lost their lives in the ill-fated AN-32, which crashed in the mountainous area of Arunachal Pradesh over 10 days ago.

    Earlier on Friday, the IAF said the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR) of the An-32 flight were recovered even as the retrieval of the mortal remains of the personnel is proving to be difficult due to inclement weather.

    In this photo released by Indian Air Force, is seen the crash site from where the mortal remains and other material evidences are being picked up in respect to the crash of IAF AN-32 carrier aircraft, that took off from Air Force Station
    In this photo released by Indian Air Force, is seen the crash site from where the mortal remains and other material evidences are being picked up in respect to the crash of IAF AN-32 carrier aircraft, that took off from Air Force Station

    "The mortal remains and other material evidence have to be picked up by helicopters and brought back to Jorhat in stages. The weather continues to be marginal and is likely to affect the pace of recovery operations. The recovery team is braving the treacherous terrain and inclement weather in order to bring back the mortal remains as soon as possible," IAF PRO Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said in a statement.

    The weather continues to be marginal and is likely to affect the pace of recovery operations. The recovery team is braving the treacherous terrain and inclement weather in order to bring back the mortal remains as soon as possible.

    AN-32 crash has no survivors, families of victims informed: IAF

    The An-32, which took off from the Air Force Station in Assam's Jorhat on June 3 at 12.27 pm, never landed at the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Shi Yomi district. The aircraft's last contact with ground staff was at 12.55pm.

    After a massive search and rescue operation for eight days, during which assets from several agencies were deployed, the wreckage of the aircraft was located by a Mi-17 chopper. The wreckage was located 16 km north of Lipo at an elevation of 12,000 feet.

    More INDIAN AIR FORCE News

    Read more about:

    indian air force search operation arunachal pradesh

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue