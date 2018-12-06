Amritsar Train Tragedy: Magistrate court gives clean chit to Navjot Kaur Sidhu

  • search
    Chandigarh, Dec 6: A magistrate inquiry into the Amritsar train tragedy has given a clean chit to Navjot Kaur Sidhu, saying that she was not present during the mishap.

    Navjot Singh Sidhu and Navjot Kaur Sidhu. File photo
    Navjot Singh Sidhu and Navjot Kaur Sidhu. File photo

    The inquiry was conducted by the Punjab government and the report had been submitted to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

    Navjot Kaur Sidhu, said, "People who were standing on the railway tracks should also think that they are trespassing."

    She asked, "Am I responsible if something happens at an event in which I am invited?"

    "I am invited to many events. If so the government should bring in a ruling that the chief guest should be looking into the arrangements made," said Navjot Kaur Sidhu.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 13:15 [IST]
