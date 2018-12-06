Home News India Amritsar Train Tragedy: Magistrate court gives clean chit to Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Amritsar Train Tragedy: Magistrate court gives clean chit to Navjot Kaur Sidhu

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Chandigarh, Dec 6: A magistrate inquiry into the Amritsar train tragedy has given a clean chit to Navjot Kaur Sidhu, saying that she was not present during the mishap.

The inquiry was conducted by the Punjab government and the report had been submitted to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, said, "People who were standing on the railway tracks should also think that they are trespassing."

She asked, "Am I responsible if something happens at an event in which I am invited?"

"I am invited to many events. If so the government should bring in a ruling that the chief guest should be looking into the arrangements made," said Navjot Kaur Sidhu.