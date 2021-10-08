Amol Dangi’s Stellar Music Compositions with Renowned Artists Rock the Stage with Applauds

\"Modelling is more than just being on the ramp\", says model and music producer Aman Bhadouria

The famous Music Director, Amol Dangi is ready to set the benchmark with his melodious music compositions in the music industry. Amol dangi is coming up with beautiful compositing sung by famous singer Stebin Ben and the lyrics of the mesmerizing song has been beautifully penned down by Kunaal Verma. The song will likely hit the digital platforms very soon on Saregama channel.

Amol dangi is truly a versatile music composer & an expert keyboard player who has already created a trend in Bollywood music, Rajasthani Folk music, and Indian classical music as well as in Sufi Music.

Amol Dangi was born in Mumbai, but his ancestral city is Jaipur, Rajasthan. Amol was very much attracted to music since his childhood. His father, Shree Anand Dangi is a famous Music Teacher & Music composer who taught details of classical music to Amol. His brother Sumer Singh Dangi accompanied him in learning various musical instruments like Harmonium, Piano, and keyboard.

At the age of 6 years, Amol started his musical journey. Amol performed in various cities as well as countries right from the age of 13 years. His major influences are Indian classical music, Bollywood music, Sufi music, and Rajasthani folk music. Amol Dangi mastered the Vocals at the Maharaja Sawai Mansingh Sangeet Maha Vidhyalay with Lucknow Bhathkhande Gharana Vocal Training.

Talking about his Bollywood debut, Amol has worked with many renowned artists in Music Industry like Stebin Ben, Richa Sharma, Kunaal Vermaa, and many more to name a few.

Many of his released songs are trendsetters in the industry like Chaar Naina' by Kunaal Verma Altamash Faridi, Neeti Mohan, 'Kiven Mukhde' & 'Halka Halka Suroor' by Stebin Ben, and many others.

Amol Dangi Also Worked with Saleem Sulaiman in Mc Dowels Number one Yari Jam Album, Rail Gadi by Saleem Sulaiman & Mame khan.

Amol is also performing Live Stage Shows at a very young age. He did approximately 70-75 Live Shows in a year. He performed in many famous Countries & cities like Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, Mauritius, Europe, Norway, UAE, Dubai, Qatar, Doha, Malaysia, Indonesia, Bali, London, and many more.

His performances in big music festivals created history in the world of music.

Bacardi NH7 Weekender 2017 in Pune

VHP Fest 2017 & 2019 in Europe

Kyiv Fest 2019 in Ukraine

International Kullu Dussehra Festival 2019 in Kullu

Jaipur Music Festival 2016 and many more to name a few.

When asked about his love for Music, Amol Dangi replied, "For me Music is everything"

