Amnesty may have indulged in activities prohibited under FCRA: Reports

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Bengaluru, Nov 17: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at the offices of Amnesty India in Bengaluru and Delhi yesterday. Reports quoting CBI sources say that the top probe agency during the inspection of books and accounts found that the Amnesty may have indulged in activities prohibited under FCRA.

Amnesty International India on Friday dubbed the CBI raids at its Bengaluru and Delhi offices as "harassment". The NGO said that the work they do is in full compliance with Indian and international law. These are same values that are enshrined in Indian Constitution, Amnesty India said.

Inspection of books of accounts of Amnesty International India Bengaluru by MHA revealed that the company allegedly indulged in activities that were not commensurate to activities of for-profit company but constituted activities either prohibited or regulated under FCRA... It was also alleged that Amnesty International (UK) invested Rs. 10 crores (approximately) as FDI in Amnesty International India Pvt. Ltd, Bengaluru by subscribing to the debentures, ANI reported while quoting CBI sources.

About a year ago, the Enforcement Directorate had raided the Amnesty International India office in connection with a foreign exchange contravention case.

The searches were in connection with the alleged violation of foreign direct investment norms linked to a previous case of revocation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of the NGO by the Home Ministry in 2010.