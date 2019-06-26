Amitabh Kant to be NITI Aayog CEO for 2 more years

New Delhi, June 26: Amitabh Kant was on Wednesday given a two-year extension as Chief Executive Officer of Niti Aayog.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of Kant's tenure for a further period of two years beyond June 30, 2019, that is up to June 30, 2021, on the same terms and conditions, the Personnel Ministry said in the order.

An Indian Administrative Service officer of the 1980 batch from Kerala, Kant became part of NITI Aayog after his superannuation in 2016. Initially, he was appointed for two years, after which he got an extension.

Before taking over as the CEO of National Institution for Transforming India (Niti Aayog), he was Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, which has been rechristened as the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.