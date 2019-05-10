  • search
    Amit Shah will be the home minister: Kejriwal

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 10: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes back to power then the party president Amit Shah would be the Union home minister.

    File photo of Amit Shah and Arvind Kejriwal

    He said in a tweet people should think what will happen to a country who has Shah as the home minister.

    "Please think about that before voting," he tweeted.

    With his tweet, he also tagged a post of a polling agency tracking Indian electoral trends which claimed Amit Shah is positioning himself for the role of home minister if Modi returns, and said ex Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Virmani and former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan can make a good finance minister.

    Delhi goes to polls this Sunday in the sixth phase of parliamentary elections and the results will be declared on May 23.

