Amit Shah slams Siddaramaiah govt, vows to uproot Congress in 2018 polls

BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday vowed to uproot Congress from Karnataka during his address at the Pairvartana Yatre in Chitradurga.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress government Shah accused it of slowing down development and rampant corruption.

He claimed that the Modi government had allotted close to Rs 2,19,000 crore to Karnataka, and questioned the implementation of the money under the state's Congress government.

"In 13th Finance Commission under UPA Rs 88,583 cr was allocated for Karnataka, under our govt in 14th Finance Commission, Karnataka was given 2 lakh 19 thousand crores. But where did all the money given by the centre go? Did it reach your village?" he questioned.

"This govt (of Karnataka) is doing vote bank politics, it is an anti-Hindu govt. They have withdrawn all cases against SDPI, which is an anti-India organisation," Shah further said.

The BJP and Congress have sounded the poll bugle in Karnataka, which is expected to see assembly elections in April-May

OneIndia News