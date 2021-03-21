With a vision of 'Sonar Bangla', Amit Shah releases BJP manifesto for West Bengal polls

Give BJP a chance in this election, will lay down our lives for you: PM Modi in Bengal

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Mar 21: Union Home Minister Amit Shah released 'Sonar Bangla Sankalp Patra 2021', the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election 2021 on Sunday.

"We have decided to call our manifesto a 'Sankalp Patra'. It is not just a manifesto but a resolution letter for West Bengal by the country's largest party," Shah said while releasing the manifesto.

BJP manifesto for Bengal polls: Highlights

BJP promises to provide every fisherman Rs 6,000 annually, just like our farmers

BJP aasures to work on skill development of gold craftsmen

Implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Bengal

Women to be given 33% reservation in state government jobs

No infiltrators to be allowed in Bengal and border fencing will be strengthened

West Bengal is witnessing a high-octane battle between the BJP and the TMC for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Elections to the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal will be held between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.