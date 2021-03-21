YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    With a vision of 'Sonar Bangla', Amit Shah releases BJP manifesto for West Bengal polls

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Mar 21: Union Home Minister Amit Shah released 'Sonar Bangla Sankalp Patra 2021', the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election 2021 on Sunday.

    Amit Shah

    "We have decided to call our manifesto a 'Sankalp Patra'. It is not just a manifesto but a resolution letter for West Bengal by the country's largest party," Shah said while releasing the manifesto.

    BJP manifesto for Bengal polls: Highlights

    • BJP promises to provide every fisherman Rs 6,000 annually, just like our farmers
    • BJP aasures to work on skill development of gold craftsmen
    • Implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Bengal
    • Women to be given 33% reservation in state government jobs
    • No infiltrators to be allowed in Bengal and border fencing will be strengthened

    West Bengal is witnessing a high-octane battle between the BJP and the TMC for the upcoming Assembly polls.

    Elections to the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal will be held between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

    More WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 amit shah

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X