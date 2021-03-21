For Quick Alerts
With a vision of 'Sonar Bangla', Amit Shah releases BJP manifesto for West Bengal polls
Kolkata, Mar 21: Union Home Minister Amit Shah released 'Sonar Bangla Sankalp Patra 2021', the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election 2021 on Sunday.
"We have decided to call our manifesto a 'Sankalp Patra'. It is not just a manifesto but a resolution letter for West Bengal by the country's largest party," Shah said while releasing the manifesto.
BJP manifesto for Bengal polls: Highlights
- BJP promises to provide every fisherman Rs 6,000 annually, just like our farmers
- BJP aasures to work on skill development of gold craftsmen
- Implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Bengal
- Women to be given 33% reservation in state government jobs
- No infiltrators to be allowed in Bengal and border fencing will be strengthened
West Bengal is witnessing a high-octane battle between the BJP and the TMC for the upcoming Assembly polls.
Elections to the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal will be held between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.