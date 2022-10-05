Amit Shah pauses his speech during azaan. Watch

Srinagar, Oct 05: A video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah pausing his speech for a few minutes during azaan has emerged on social media and is going viral.

As seen in the video, Amit Shah paused his speech at Showkat Ali stadium in the North Kashmir district and asked those on stage "if something was going on at a mosque?".

When someone on the stage told him that 'Azaan' was going on, Amit Shah stopped his speech immediately, attracting a huge round of applause and chanting of slogans in his favour from the gathering.

After a brief moment, he said that the call for prayer has now stopped and asked if he could continue his speech.

"Should I resume my speech or not? Say it loudly, should I resume my speech," he asked the gathering. He then went on with his speech.

"Halting the Speech Midway by Hnbl Home Minister due to Azaan is Great Gesture and has Won the Hearts of Kashmiris, this Clearly Indicates the Respect for the Religion and Sentiments of Kashmiris," wrote a Twitter user while tweeting the video.

"Don't fall for this drama plz, it's election time shortly," wrote another.

