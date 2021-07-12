No visitors allowed: Curfew in Odisha's Puri on Ratha Jatra, ban on even rooftop viewing

Amit Shah on three-day visit to Gujarat: Performs 'aarti' at Jagannath Temple

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Ahmedabad, July 12: In a recent development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was seen performing 'aarti' at Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad on early Monday morning before the annual Rath Yatra takes off from the temple. Heavy security has been deployed outside the temple.

It can be seen that Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to his home state Gujarat from July 11 to take part in a host of programmes, including Lord Jagannath's rath yatra in Ahmedabad today. After taking part in 'mangla aarti' at Lord Jagannath temple, Shah would visit Nardipur village of Gandhinagar district to launch several schemes.

In the afternoon, the Union home minister is scheduled to visit the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) campus in the state capital to inaugurate a narcotics and psychotropic substances detection centre.

On July 13, he would visit Bopal area of the city, which is part of his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, to inaugurate a library and a civic centre.

He would also perform e-inauguration of other projects, including a water distribution project, a community hall and a ward office built by the civic authorities in and around Ahmedabad city, said officials on Friday.

Story first published: Monday, July 12, 2021, 9:27 [IST]