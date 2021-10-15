YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amit Shah on three-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Port Blair, Oct 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive here on Friday on a three-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands to take stock of various development initiatives in the archipelago, an official said.

    Amit Shah on three-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands today
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    He will visit the National Memorial Cellular Jail and lay a wreath at the Martyrs' Column.

    Shah will also visit the cell of Veer Savarkar and pay homage, the official said, adding that the union minister will attend a cultural programme as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

    On Wednesday, Shah will undertake an aerial survey of various developmental initiatives, including Shaheed Dweep eco-tourism project and Swaraj Dweep Water Aerodrome, in the Union Territory. He will visit Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island during the day.

    The union minister is scheduled to attend a programme to be organised by A&N Police on Sunday, the official added.

    More AMIT SHAH News  

    Read more about:

    amit shah andaman and nicobar islands

    Story first published: Friday, October 15, 2021, 10:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X