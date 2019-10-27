Amit Shah may meet Uddhav Thackeray on October 30: BJP leader

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Mumbai, Oct 27: BJP president Amit Shah might visit Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on October 30 after attending a meeting of the BJP's newly-elected MLAs to elect the leader of the House in Mumbai, days after the results of the October 21 Maharashtra assembly elections were declared.

Shah's meeting, if it happens, with Thackeray assumes huge political significance given the Sena's demand for equal sharing of power in the next government in view of the senior ally BJP's weakened tally.

"A meeting of the BJP legislative party will take place in Mumbai on October 30. All the party legislators and state office-bearers will also be present. Our national president Amit Shah and leader (Maharashtra BJP in-charge) Saroj Pandey will also be present at the meeting," BJP MLC Girish Vyas said.

"After the meeting, Shah may visit Uddhav Thackeray," he added.

BJP rules out change in Maharashtra-Haryana CMs: Shah to take final call

Thackeray had reminded the BJP of the 50:50 formula "agreed upon" between himself, Shah and Fadnavis ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"I contested less number of seats for Lok Sabha and assembly elections. I cannot accommodate the BJP every time. I want to remind the BJP the formula which was worked out in the presence of Amit Shah," Thackeray had said.

On Saturday, the Sena demanded a written assurance from the BJP that it will implement the formula for equal sharing of power.

Thackeray had told MLAs of his party that though "other options" were open for him, he didn't want to explore them given that the alliance of the BJP and Sena is bound by the "Hindutva ideology."