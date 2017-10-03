Amit Shah to launch BJP's Jana Raksha Yatra in Kerala on Tuesday, CPM sees red

The national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Amit Shah will launch the 'Jana Raksha Yatra' from Kerala's Kannur, infamous for political murders.

The 15-day yatra that will be led by state unit chief Kummanam Rajasekharan, is aimed at protesting against political and ideological killings in Kerala as well as issues of alleged love jihad, forced conversions, forming the basis of BJP's agenda for the next election in the state.

'Intolerance' and 'growing extremism' in Kerala will form the central plot of the BJP's Jana Raksha Yatra- that translates to 'march for people's safety'. After being postponed due to various reasons including Amit Shah's unavailability and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) disappointment with the state BJP unit, the yatra will finally take off on Tuesday.

Amit Shah is expected to do with the yatra what the state unit of the BJP could not- turn instances of political violence, recent cases of conversions and IS recruitments into potent political weapons. The yatra will begin from Kannur, infamous for a spate of political killings and ideological attacks for decades now.

Shah will lead the protests for two days when it will pass through CPI(M)'s bastions of Kannur district. The yatra is also a show of strength of the BJP, that has for long been deemed a minor party in Kerala. The entire march, 10 km every day for 15 days, will be led by Kummanam Rajasekharan. At least nine union ministers including Nirmala Sitharaman, Ananth Kumar, and Smriti Irani will take part in the yatra at various intervals.

The BJP has accused the CPI(M) of political intolerance and creating a breeding ground for extremism. For long, issues have been laying bare before the state BJP unit but the leaders had failed to utilize the same to attack the government. Taking matters into his own hands, Amit Shah is all set to give shape to the issues that could very well form the foundation of his party's electoral success in Kerala.

