    Amit Shah holds meeting with J&K BJP leaders

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 26: Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting here with the party's core group members from Jammu and Kashmir.

    Amit Shah

    Sources said organisational issues and the political situation in the Union territory were discussed in the meeting.

    Shah asked state party leaders to work to further strengthen the organisation in both the regions of the erstwhile state, sources said.

    There is a view that assembly elections in the Union territory could be held after the completion of the ongoing electoral roll revision exercise.

    Sources have, though, discounted the possibility that the polls could be held this year.

    X