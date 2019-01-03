  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    BJP denies reports of Amit Shah discussing elections with Maharashtra MPs

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 3: The BJP has denied reports of party president Amit Shah holding a discussion about elections with the Maharashtra MPs, reported ANI.

    News agency ANI had earlier reported that Shah has asked party's Maharashtra MPs to be prepared to contest 2019 elections alone in the state.

    BJP is in alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and in Centre. Shiv Sena is part of BJP-led NDA and one of the oldest allies of the BJP.

    BJP president Amit Shah
    BJP president Amit Shah

    In the last one year or so, Shiv Sena has been critical of BJP rule at the Centre. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut had even said in 2018 that the party may contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections alone. Sena has dropped several hints that it may sever ties with the BJP.

    [When will "achhe din" come for Lord Ram: Shiv Sena]

    In a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Shiv Sena on Thursday said it wondered when the Ram temple could be constructed in Ayodhya if not during the tenure of the current BJP-led majority government.

    Even on the Rafale deal issue, Shiv Sena sided with the opposition's demand for a JPC probe.

    Read more about:

    amit shah bjp shiv sena

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue