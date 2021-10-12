Amit Khare appointed as advisor to PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 12: Amit Khare, an IAS officer of the 1985 batch, was on Tuesday appointed as the advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment Shri Amit Khare, IAS (Retd.) (JH:1985) as Advisor to the Prime Minister in Prim Minister's Office, in the rank and scale of Secretary to Government of India, on contract basis, as per other usual terms and conditions as are applicable in the case of reemployed officers of Secretary level in Government of India, initially for a period of two years of until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order of appointment read.

Known to be a highly professional bureaucrat, Khare is credited for bringing in key changes in the information and broadcasting ministry. It was under him that the National Education Policy 2020 was approved by the Union cabinet.

Khare, who blew the lid off the infamous fodder scam in Bihar, retired as the secretary (higher education) on September 30.

He had in June 1996 reportedly exposed multi-crore fodder scam, involving the then Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad, when he was working as the Deputy Commissioner of Chaibasa (now in Jharkhand).