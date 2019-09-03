Amidst talks of no first use, Pakistan desperately pushes terrorists to India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 03: Two Pakistani terrorists have been arrested by the Army while they were infiltrating through the Line of Control into Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Nazneen Khokhar (25) and Khaleel Ahmed Kayani (36) were nabbed by army troops from the upper reaches of Gulmarg last week, they said.

The two terrorists are being interrogated, they said. The move comes in the wake of Indian intelligence agencies stating that a major push is being made to send in terrorists from Pakistan to India.

Infiltrated to likely to infiltrate: Alert on Pak trained terrorists entering India modified

The intelligence has stated that Pakistan would be on over-drive mode and would not only look to raise tensions along the border but also launch terrorists into the Valley. With the government easing restrictions in a phased manner, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has advised that the forces remain on a very high state of alert.

Pakistan is trying to push at least 100 terrorists in Kashmir from Afghanistan.

With there being a lockdown in the Valley following the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan would look for the curbs to ease out, before it tried and implements its larger design to push 100 terrorists into the Valley in a bid to cause havoc.

In addition, around 15 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists are already waiting at the terror launch-pads in Lipa valley along the Line of Control (LoC) on the Pakistani side to infiltrate in Kashmir, Intelligence reports suggest.

Intense search operation carried out in Kashmir after IB reports presence of terrorists

According to intelligence inputs, Pakistan-based terror groups may target vital installations in several key Indian cities in the next few weeks, sources said.

Pakistan's plan is to trigger series of terror attacks in Kashmir to project to the international community that situation in the Valley is fast deteriorating following India's decision to withdraw special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two union territories, they said.

"We have credible intelligence that Pakistan is bringing over 100 hardcore terrorists from Afghanistan and they will be pushed into Kashmir in the next few weeks," said a military source.

Mufti Rauf Asghar, brother of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar, held meetings with top commanders of the terror outfit at its Bahawalpur headquarters on August 19 and 20 with a primary agenda of pushing hardcore terrorists into Kashmir, sources claimed.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been making provocative statements targeting India following its decisions on Kashmir and even suggested recently that a Pulwama-like terror attack may take place again.

According to Pakistan's assessment, the local terrorists in Kashmir are not properly trained, have low shelf-life and there was a leadership crisis among them in the Valley because of vigorous anti-terror operations, the sources said.

100 commandos, 100 terrorists: Pakistan planning a major bloodbath in Kashmir

"That is why Pakistan is bringing battle-hardened terrorists from Afghanistan", they added.

Sources claimed Pakistan has set up Kashmir desks at all its foreign missions to carry out anti-India propaganda in the wake of India's decisions on J&K.