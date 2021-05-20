YouTube
    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 20: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi laid emphasis on the fight against COVID-19 as he interacted with district officials of the 10 states reporting a high case load of cases.

    Amidst fight against COVID-19, PM Modi sounds caution

    If Covid-19 can mutate, so should our fighting strategies. In the midst of new challenges, we need new strategies and solutions. It becomes important to use local experiences and we need to work together as a country," the PM emphasised.

    India sees 2,76,110 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, fatalities below 4,000India sees 2,76,110 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, fatalities below 4,000

    "In these one and a half years, you have experienced that as long as this infection is present even on the minor scale, the challenge remains," the PM also said.

    Wasting even a single dose means not being able to give shield to a life. It is important to stop vaccine wastage," PM Modi also said.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 20, 2021, 13:27 [IST]
