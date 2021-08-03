Amidst COVID-19 surge, night curfew to be tightened in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 03: The Karnataka government while taking into account the surging number of COVID-19 cases has ordered strict enforcement of the night curfew in Bengaluru.

A decision in this regard was taken at a coordination meeting of the BBMP and the Police department held late on Monday evening. Chief Commissioner of BBMP, Gaurav Gupta said that the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am is in force to contain the spread of COVID-19. However the same is not being enforced strictly and we require the cooperation of the police department for the stringent enforcement of the order.

Rakesh Singh, administrator, BBMP directed officials of both the departments to work in coordination with each other and create awareness on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. He said that those who refuse to adhere to the orders will be penalised and if the need be the NDMA Act shall also be registered.

Singh said that the BBMP officials must must visit crowded places along with police personnel and review the situation on a daily basis. More and more awareness has to be created among the people he also said.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 9:29 [IST]