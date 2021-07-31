YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amidst border clash, Manipur CM says northeast will always be one

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Aizawl, July 31: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that Northeast India will always be one, amid deadly violence at its border with Assam, which advised its residents to not visit the neighbouring state.

    Zoramthanga also shared on Twitter a notification issued by his government, stating that there will be no restrictions on the movement of non-residents of Mizoram in Kolasib district, which borders Assam's Cachar district.

    Amidst border clash, Manipur CM says northeast will always be one

    "#NorthEast India will always be #One," the chief minister tweeted on Friday.

    Assam-Mizoram border dispute: Happy to join probe, says Himanta Sarma Assam-Mizoram border dispute: Happy to join probe, says Himanta Sarma

    Zoramthanga's comment came a day after the Assam government issued a travel advisory, asking its residents not to travel to Mizoram and those staying there to exercise utmost caution.

    Meanwhile, the border row continued to simmer as police forces of the two states registered criminal cases over Monday's violence that left at least seven people from Assam dead and more than 50 people injured.

    (PTI)

    More MANIPUR News  

    Read more about:

    manipur assam

    Story first published: Saturday, July 31, 2021, 16:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 31, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X