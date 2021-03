Lockdown is an option, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray as COVID-19 cases increase

Laxity in observance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour reason for rise in cases: Centre

Amid second wave scare, India reports over 40,000 new Covid-19 cases

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 20: Amid fears of second wave, India added 40,953 new coronavirus casestaking the nationwide Covid-19 tally of cases to 1,15,55,284, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

Meanwhile, active caseload reached 288,394 and 188 more Covid-19 related deaths were recorded during the same period which took the death toll to 159,558.

Registering an increase for the tenth day in a row, the total active caseload now comprises 2.49 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.12 per cent, the data stated.

The daily rise in infections (40,953) was the highest recorded in 111 days, while the death toll increased to 1,59,558 with 188 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

On November 29, 41,810 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,07,332, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.38 per cent, the data stated.

India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to ICMR, 23,24,31,517 samples have been tested up to March 19 with 10,60,971 samples being tested on Friday.