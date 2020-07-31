Amid coronavirus outbreak, religious places to reopen from September 1 in Rajasthan

Jaipur, July 31: Rajasthan government has announced opening of all religious places for public from September 1. According to reports, the state's home department will issue guidelines for the same.

On Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with officials where he directed all district collectors to start preparations for opening the religious places, and ensuring that social distancing and other health protocols are followed.

CM Gehlot also directed them to select Gram Rakshak (village guards) for all gram panchayats by August 31. He further said that these village guards will act as a bridge between the police and the public, which will increase the confidence of the public in the police.

While reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, Gehlot directed that for better monitoring of the pandemic in the districts, the in-charge secretary should go on a two-day visit from August 31 and take stock of all arrangements.

During the visit, they should make an in-depth review of arrangements including awareness campaign, status of medical resources, plasma therapy and make the state government aware of the requirements, Gehlot said.

Gehlot further directed to start plasma therapy at all medical colleges in the state with the permission of ICMR at the earliest. He said that people should be motivated to donate plasma. It was informed in the meeting that efforts are being made to start plasma therapy in Ajmer by August 15.