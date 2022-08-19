Amid CBI raid, Kejriwal launches missed call campaign to ‘Make India No. 1’

New Delhi, Aug 19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held a press conference hours after the CBI launched searches at Manish Sisodia's residence over the AAP government's excise policy.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said,"Just day before yesterday, we announced that we will launch a mission to make India No 1. That has started to happen, it will take time, but it will happen. We will work together to make it happen. India got independence 75 years ago, people are asking why we are not at the top sp far? We have such intelligent people but we are still not at the top. If we keep voting for the same old parties, this will never happen, we will not rise."

"Today, Manish Sisodia was declared the best education minister in the world," he added. "But the CBI is raiding him today. There will be several roadblocks. This is not the first raid on Manish Sisodia. There have been several false cases -- against him, Satyendar Jain, and against Sisodia. They will not find anything. Let CBI do its job, they have orders from the top."

"Today, I am launching a number - 9510001000. All those who want to join the mission to make India number 1, give a missed call on this number. Spread the word, tell people and bring them along," Kejriwal said

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at the residences of Manish Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna and 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with Delhi excise policy case.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena last month recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter. Sisodia had also demanded a CBI probe in the alleged irregularities in the policy.

Jain was arrested on May 30 by the Enforcement Directorate under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is presently in judicial custody.

