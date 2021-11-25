YouTube
    Ambedkar school of economics: PM Modi to open new campus

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bengaluru on December 6 to inaugurate the new campus of Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economic University, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's office said on Wednesday, PTI reported.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "The university has come up on the Jnanabharathi Campus of Bengaluru University. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting this evening to oversee the preparation for the inaugural programme," the CMO said in a statement.

    Ministers V Somanna, CN Ashwathnarayan, Muniratna and senior officials Kumar Naik, Gaurav Gupta, Selvakumar and Chancellor of the university Dr Bhanumurthy participated in the meeting, the statement said.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 13:25 [IST]
    X