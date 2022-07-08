YouTube
    Amarnath Yatra briefly disrupted due to fresh landslides

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 08: The annual Amarnath Yatra faced a brief disruption on Friday morning following overnight rains that triggered fresh landslides and mudslides on 270 km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, said officials.

    So far, over one lakh devotees have performed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

    Amarnath Yatra briefly disrupted due to fresh landslides

    The 14-kilometre hike to the cave shrine required by the Baltal path is required for pilgrims. The following day, after receiving "darshan" at the cave shrine, they return to the base camp.

    To go to the cave shrine following the conventional Pahalgam path, one must hike 48 kilometres over the course of four days.

    For devotees on both routes, helicopter services are also offered.

    3,888 metres above sea level is where the cave shrine is located.

    The 43-day long yatra commenced on June 30 from the twin tracks -- traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

    The yatra is scheduled to end on August 11 on the occasion of 'Shravan Purnima' coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

    Story first published: Friday, July 8, 2022, 9:58 [IST]
    X