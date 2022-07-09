Amarnath tragedy: 35 pilgrims discharged as rescue operations underway

Srinagar, July 9: As many as 35 pilgrims, who were injured after a flash flood triggered by a heavy rain struck the area near the holy shrine of Amarnath on Friday, were discharged following treatment on Saturday evening.

"35 pilgrims have been discharged following treatment. 17 people are getting the treatment and are likely to get discharged tonight. All safe and healthy," ANI quoted Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) Officials as saying. The critically injured patients were airlifted to Srinagar.

"Critically injured people were airlifted to Srinagar. 2 people who were buried but were alive were rescued. We're taking all precautionary steps. 41 missing as per Jammu and Kashmir police out of which some were rescued. Yatra may resume within a day or two," said DG, CRPF, Kuldiep Singh.

At least 16 people have died in the cloud burst incident near the holy shrine of Amarnath, informed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) DG Atul Karwal on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Karwal said, "There are 16 confirmed deaths, about 40 still seem to be missing. There is no landslide, but rain continues, though no problem in rescue work. Four NDRF teams with over 100 rescuers in rescue work. Besides, Indian Army, BSF, SDRF, CRPF and others continue with the rescue operation."

The annual Amarnath Yatra, which began on June 30, has been suspended following the tragedy and a decision on its resumption will be taken after rescue operations get over, according to officials.

A Mi-17 chopper of the BSF's air wing has been pressed into service. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has also deployed advanced light helicopters for rescue operations. A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson in Delhi said, "Sixteen bodies have been shifted to Baltal."

Story first published: Saturday, July 9, 2022, 21:02 [IST]