Amarinder Singh slams farmer leaders for ‘twisting’ his ‘stop dharna’ appeal

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Sep 14: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that his appeal to call off the farmers' protest was misinterpreted and given a political twist.

"Government, as well as the people of Punjab, have always stood with the farmers on the issue of the farm laws. And it is sad they were now suffering due to the continued protests of the farming community across the state," Amarinder said.

"My government, in contrast, has not only firmly supported the farmers' fight against the farm laws but had even brought in amendment Bills in the Vidhan Sabha to mitigate their adverse impact," he pointed out.

"It's unfortunate that farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws have given a political twist to my appeal to call off protests in Punjab, he added.

Singh on Monday expressed serious concern over farmers protest in the state and said it was adversely affecting Punjab's economy.

"I want to tell farmer brothers that it is your Punjab, your villages, your people. You do whatever you want to do at Delhi (border), put pressure on them (Centre) and make them agree," Singh said.

"Do you know farmers are also sitting at 113 places in Punjab? What will be the gain out of it? Punjab will suffer financially. They are doing it at Delhi (borders) and in Haryana. You do it there," Singh told the farmers.

There is no use sitting at 113 places in Punjab and weakening its financial position," he said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 21:20 [IST]