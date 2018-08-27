  • search

'Amarinder should write to SC over 1984 anti-Sikh riots', says Sukhbir Singh Badal

    Amritsar, Aug 27: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said that Amarinder Singh should write to the Supreme Court that he is the biggest/main witness in 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

    Sukhbir Singh Badal

    Speaking to media, Badal said,''He (Capt Amarinder Singh) should write to the Supreme Court that he is the biggest/main witness in the case.''

    ''Amarinder Singh took five names, but he has a soft corner for Tytler (Jagdish Tytler). So he didn't take his name,'' Badal also said.

    Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had earlier said,''The incident took place when Indiraji was killed, at that time Rajiv Gandhi was at an airport in Bengal. There was no Congress involvement other than some people. I have named few people, Sajjan Kumar, Dharamdas Shastri ,Arjun Das & 2 more people.''

    Earlier in the day, Sukhbir Singh Badal had slammed the Congress President for saying his party was never involved in the 1984 riots and said he had "rubbed the salt into the wounds" of the Sikh community. "Rahul Gandhi has rubbed salt into the wounds of Sikh 'quom' by saying that Congress was not involved in 1984 anti-Sikh riots. It shows the thinking of Gandhi towards the Sikh community," he said.

    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 18:19 [IST]
