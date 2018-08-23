  • search

Alpesh Thakor appointed Congress Secretary and party co-incharge in Bihar

    New Delhi, Aug 23: Gujarat MLA Alpesh Thakor has been appointed as the new Congress Secretary and party co-incharge of Bihar. Thakor is an MLA from Radhanpur constituency.

    Alpesh Thakor
    Alpesh Thakor

    Recently, Senior party member Ahmed Patel was appointed as Congress Treasurer while Anand Sharma as Chairperson of its Foreign Affairs Department.

    Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar was made a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee while former Goa Congress chief Luizinho Falerio was appointed General Secretary incharge of the party affairs in the northeast states.

    Former Union minister Anand Sharma has been appointed as the chairperson of the party's foreign affairs department. Former speaker Meira Kumar was made a permanent invitee to the CWC.

    The appointments come a month after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi restructured the party set-up and dropped veterans such as Digvijaya Singh, Sushilkumar Shinde, Janardhan Dwivedi and CP Joshi from the CWC and replaced them with new faces.

    The new appointments were made keeping in mind the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 15:22 [IST]
