Alok Verma removed as CBI chief by selection panel

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 10: The high powered committee headed by the Prime Minister has removed Alok Verma as the CBI director. The decision was taken following a selection committee meeting comprising the Prime Minister, leader of opposition and a judge of the Supreme Court.

The SC had on Tuesday reinstated Verma as the chief of the CBI after he had been sent on leave by the Centre in a midnight order. The court however said that it would be the selection panel which would take a final call on the matter.

Following the order, the Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi who authored the verdict nominated Justice A Sikri to be part of the panel that decides the appointment and removal of the CBI chief.

The leader of the opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge opposed the sacking, but Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Justice A K Sikri favoured the removal of the chief.

The panel it may be recalled had met on Wednesday, but the meeting remained inconclusive as the order of the Central Vigilance Commission report was not available. The panel once again met today, following which the decision to remove the CBI chief was taken.

Following the Supreme Court order, Verma had assumed office on Wednesday. Following this he had revoked most of the transfers done by the interim chief, Nageshwar Rao. The court in its order had said that Verma will not take any major policy decisions.

It may be recalled that following a public spat with deputy CBI chief, Rakesh Asthana, the Centre had sent Verma on leave. The government had also sent Asthana on leave. Asthana on the other hand had challenged the investigation launched against him by the CBI on corruption charges. The Delhi HC has reserved order in the matter.