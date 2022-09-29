YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Almost a miracle: This doctor writes so neatly that everyone's surprised!

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 29: Doctors are often at the receiving end and target of memes and jokes due to their infamous bad handwriting. However, one doctor from Kerala seem to be giving the entire community a 'bad' name with his exceptionally neat handwriting that everyone is able to read.

    A medical prescription written by Dr. Nithin Narayanan, who works at a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kerala's Palakkad district has gone viral. Unlike others' sloppy handwriting, the prescription paper is so neatly written in block letters that it would have fetched few extra marks had it been an answer sheet of an exam.

    Almost a miracle: This doctor writes so neatly that everyones surprised!
    Doctor from Kerala seem to be giving the entire community a 'bad' name with his exceptionally neat handwriting that everyone is able to read

    Speaking with Asianet News, Dr Nithin Narayanan said he developed the skill of good handwriting in childhood.

    After Malayalam actress posts about sexual assault in mall, incident's video goes viralAfter Malayalam actress posts about sexual assault in mall, incident's video goes viral

    "My sister used to make me write in four-lined notebooks when I was a child. I love writing, so even when I write a prescription I try to write in block letters," he was quoted as saying. "Yes, I know about the complaints about doctors' handwriting being unreadable...Maybe because I love to write, I write my prescriptions in block letters. The other doctors write illegibly because maybe they are busy. I try my best to write prescriptions legibly even when I'm busy. Patients often appreciate this," he said.

    Download File Download

    Download File Download

    After the post went viral, netizens were so surprised at his neat handwriting and have also appreciated the doctor. Some also pointed out that as doctors usually have a long line of patients waiting, writing clear prescriptions is not always possible.

    Comments

    More DOCTORS News  

    Read more about:

    doctors miracle prescription viral news

    Story first published: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 17:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 29, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X