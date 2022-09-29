Almost a miracle: This doctor writes so neatly that everyone's surprised!

New Delhi, Sep 29: Doctors are often at the receiving end and target of memes and jokes due to their infamous bad handwriting. However, one doctor from Kerala seem to be giving the entire community a 'bad' name with his exceptionally neat handwriting that everyone is able to read.

A medical prescription written by Dr. Nithin Narayanan, who works at a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kerala's Palakkad district has gone viral. Unlike others' sloppy handwriting, the prescription paper is so neatly written in block letters that it would have fetched few extra marks had it been an answer sheet of an exam.

Speaking with Asianet News, Dr Nithin Narayanan said he developed the skill of good handwriting in childhood.

"My sister used to make me write in four-lined notebooks when I was a child. I love writing, so even when I write a prescription I try to write in block letters," he was quoted as saying. "Yes, I know about the complaints about doctors' handwriting being unreadable...Maybe because I love to write, I write my prescriptions in block letters. The other doctors write illegibly because maybe they are busy. I try my best to write prescriptions legibly even when I'm busy. Patients often appreciate this," he said.

After the post went viral, netizens were so surprised at his neat handwriting and have also appreciated the doctor. Some also pointed out that as doctors usually have a long line of patients waiting, writing clear prescriptions is not always possible.

