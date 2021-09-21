Allowance for jobless, quota for locals: Arvind Kejriwal's Goa promise

New Delhi, Sep 21: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday assured an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 and 80 per cent quota in private sector jobs for locals if Aam Aadmi Party is voted to power in Goa.

Kejriwal also said that he would fight corruption and ensure at least one unemployed person from each household found a job.

"Youth told me that if one wants a govt job here, they need to know any minister, MLA-it's not possible to get govt job in Goa without bribe/recommendation. We'll end this. Goa's youth will have right over govt jobs here," Kejriwal said.

My 7 Guarantees for Goa's youth



▪️Jobs for Goans, not just for MLA's relatives

▪️1 Job/family for unemployed

▪️3000/month until then

▪️80% pvt jobs reserved for Goans

▪️5000/month for unemployed in tourism due to COVID

▪️5000/month for mining ban affected

▪️Skill University — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 21, 2021

"Families dependent on tourism became unemployed due to COVID, they'll be given Rs 5000/month until their employment is restored. Mining-dependent families are suffering due to closure of mines, they will also be given Rs 5000 per month until the mining resumes," he added.

"We will make a Skill University in Goa where children will be able to learn their preferred skill after class 12th so that they can become employable," he further said.