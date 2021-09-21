YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Allowance for jobless, quota for locals: Arvind Kejriwal's Goa promise

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 21: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday assured an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 and 80 per cent quota in private sector jobs for locals if Aam Aadmi Party is voted to power in Goa.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    Kejriwal also said that he would fight corruption and ensure at least one unemployed person from each household found a job.

    "Youth told me that if one wants a govt job here, they need to know any minister, MLA-it's not possible to get govt job in Goa without bribe/recommendation. We'll end this. Goa's youth will have right over govt jobs here," Kejriwal said.

    "Families dependent on tourism became unemployed due to COVID, they'll be given Rs 5000/month until their employment is restored. Mining-dependent families are suffering due to closure of mines, they will also be given Rs 5000 per month until the mining resumes," he added.

    "We will make a Skill University in Goa where children will be able to learn their preferred skill after class 12th so that they can become employable," he further said.

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News  

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X