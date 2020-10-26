YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Allahabad University entrance exam result 2020 declared: Dates for BA LLB, PGAT result announced

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 26: The Allahabad University entrance exam results 2020 have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Somnath Gupta scored the first rank, while Shivam Mishra and Raviraj Pankaj bagged the second and third rank respectively. Anshul Verma and Chandan Kumar Mehta stood fourth and fifth respectively in the BA result.

    Allahabad University entrance exam result 2020 declared: Dates for BA LLB, PGAT result announced

    In the B.Com result Sarvesh Kumar, Sarvesh Kumar and Mudit Bakshi stood first, second and third. Archana Singh and Vinayak Dwivedi came fourth and fifth respectively.

    B.Sc. Math:

    1st rank: AVINASH MADHESHIYA

    2nd rank: YASH TIWAR

    3rd rank: RAVI KUMAR

    4th rank: DIVYANSH TRIPATHI

    5th rank: DIPANSU MISHRA

    B.Sc. Home Science:

    1st rank: ANKITA GUPTA

    2nd rank: PRIYANKA YADAV

    3rd rank: DEEPTI YADAV

    4th rank: SHACHEE TRIPATHI

    5th rank: VAISHNAVI SINGH

    BFA result:

    1st rank: DIVYANSH KUMAR NANDA

    2nd rank: RAJKUMAR KUSHWAHA

    3rd rank: KM ANURADHA

    4th rank: SIMRAN YADAV

    5th rank: ARVIND SINGH

    B.Sc Bio:

    1st rank: SAUMYA TRIPATHI

    2nd rank: ABHAY KUMAR MAURYA

    3rd rank: ARPIT SINGH

    4th rank: VINAYAK SHUKLA

    5th rank: SHIVANGI RAGHUVANSHI

    BPA result:

    1st rank: PRAGYA KUMARI

    2nd rank: ARJUN TIWARI

    3rd rank: AANYA CHAUDHARY

    4th rank: KRISHNA KANT TRIPATHI

    5th rank: BHASKAR DWIVEDI

    The entrance exams to the PG and UG courses were conducted last month. The results of the BA LLB and PGAT will be released on October 28. The process of online admission will start from October 27. The results are available on allduniv.ac.in.

    More ALLAHABAD News

    Read more about:

    allahabad results

    Story first published: Monday, October 26, 2020, 12:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X