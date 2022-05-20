Allahabad HC to resume hearing in Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath today

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 20: The Allahabad High Court on Friday will resume the hearing in the Kashi-Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Mosque issue of Varanasi.

    Allahabad

    Earlier this week, the court had adjourned the hearing a petition filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masajid of Varanasi and other related petitions till May 20 due to paucity of time. The hearing will be held at 12 pm today.

    The high court's decision comes even the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the plea of the management of Gyanvapi mosque against the survey of the complex.

    A Varanasi local court on May 12 had rejected a petition to replace the advocate commissioner it had appointed for conducting a videography survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex and ordered the completion of the task by May 17.

    The district court also appointed two more lawyers to help the advocate commissioner survey the mosque, which is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple.

    The local court's May 12 order came on a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the mosque.

    Story first published: Friday, May 20, 2022, 10:24 [IST]
