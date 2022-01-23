Who is Adwaita Gadanayak? Sculptor, who will carve Netaji’s Statue at India Gate

New Delhi, Jan 23: A grand statue of the great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate. The statue, made of granite, shall be a fitting tribute to the immense contribution of Netaji in our freedom struggle, and would be a symbol of the country's indebtedness to him.

The statue would be placed under a canopy, which used to have a statue of King George V that was removed in 1968.

Till the work for the statue is completed, a hologram statue of Netaji will be present at the same place. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate on 23rd January, 2022 at around 6 PM.

Sculptor Awaita Gadanayak, the director-general of the National Gallery of Modern Art, has been tasked with the proposed grand statue of iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to be installed at India Gate in New Delhi.

The Odisha based Sculptor Gadanayk expressed happiness over the oppurtunity to carve the statue of the nationalist leader.The statue when installed will be seen easily from Raisina Hills, he said.

"I am delighted. It is a matter of honour for me as a sculptor that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to give this responsibility to me," he told a private news channel.

The black jade granite stone for the carving of Netaji's statue will be brought from Telangana. The design of the statue has been prepared by the ministry of culture, he said.

Gadanayak is most famous projects include Gandhi's Dandi March statue in Rajghat and the sculptor park at the KIIT campus, which is a beautiful outdoor installation.

Gadanayak is an alumnus of BK College of Arts & Crafts in Bhubaneshwar. He pursued his post-graduation at the Slade School of Fine Arts in London in 1995.