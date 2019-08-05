  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    All schools, colleges to remain shut in Jammu today

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Aug 05: The Jammu district administration asked authorities of schools and colleges to remain closed on Monday as a precautionary measure, officials said. "All schools, colleges and academic institutions, both private and government, are advised to remain closed as a measure of caution," Deputy Commissioner of Jammu Sushma Chauhan said on Sunday night.

    All schools, colleges to remain shut in Jammu today
    Representational Image

    This step has been taken in view of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following multi-fold increase in the security deployment due to threat perception, officials said.

    Section 144 imposed in J&K, Abdullah, Mehbooba under house arrest

    Earlier, security across Jammu region was strengthened with additional deployment of paramilitary forces, including Rapid Action Force (RAF), in various districts especially in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, they said.

    More BANDH News

    Read more about:

    bandh jammu and kashmir section 144

    Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 6:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue