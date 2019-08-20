  • search
    All middle-level schools in Kashmir to be reopened from Wednesday

    By Shreya
    |

    Srinagar, Aug 20: The Jammu and Kashmir administration is all set to open middle-level schools across Kashmir Valley from Wednesday.

    The decision was stated during a joint press conference here, addressed by Director Information and Public Relations, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (CKR), VK Birdi and Director School Education Kashmir, Muhammad Younis Malik.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    This comes after several primary schools across the Valley opened on Monday.

    Teachers reported to work in many schools in Kashmir as restrictions were eased further on Monday but not many students were seen.

    Over 190 primary schools in Srinagar re-open amid tension in Valley

    But all private schools in the city remained shut for the 15th consecutive day as parents were apprehensive about the security situation in view of violent protests over the past two days. Only Police Public School at Bemina and a few Kendriya Vidyalayas saw a handful of students turning up.

    Markets in the Valley were shut while public transport remained off roads. The movement of private vehicles in the city increased after restrictions were eased.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 2:00 [IST]
