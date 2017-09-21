All Indians safe in earthquake hit Mexico says Sushma Swaraj

All Indians are safe in Mexico which was hit by a terrifying earthquake on Wednesday which left over 200 dead.

I have spoken to our Ambassador in Mexico and was told that all Indians are safe said External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj.

Swaraj, who attending the 72nd annual session of the UN General Assembly, said India stands with Mexico in this hour of grief.

"My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the second earthquake in Mexico," she said.

At least 225 people were killed when a powerful 7.1- magnitude earthquake struck Mexico, including 21 children crushed beneath an elementary school that was reduced to rubble.

The destruction revived horrific memories in Mexico on the anniversary of another massive quake in 1985, the disaster-prone country's deadliest ever.

OneIndia News