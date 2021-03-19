All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 15 results to be declared in third week of March

TISSNET Result 2021 delayed again: To be released on March 25

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 19: The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 15 results will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

To check your results you will have to use your AIBE 15 roll number. The result is expected in the third week of March.

"The result for AIBE-XV held on 24th January, 2021 would be uploaded in the 3rd week of March, 2021," says a statement on the AIBE website.

The All India Bar Examination was held as a centre based offline exam for 100 multiple choice questions.

Those qualifying the exam will be awarded with a Certificate of Practice, which enables candidates to practice in an Indian court of law.

The answer keys have already been release and the results are being released after taking into consideration the objections raised. There will be no negative marking in the AIBE 15 exam. The results once declared will be available on allindiabarexamination.com.