All educational degrees, mark-sheets issued through DigiLocker account are valid: UGC

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 07: he University Grants Commission (UGC) has requested all the higher educational institutions to accept the degrees, Mark-sheets & other documents issued through the DigiLocker account as valid documents.

The UGC in a recent letter stated that the National Academic Depository (NAD) is an online storehouse of academic awards (Degrees, Mark-Sheets etc) lodged by the academic institutions in a digital format.

"It facilitates students to get authentic documents/certificates in digital format directly from their original issuers anytime, anywhere without any physical interference," stated the Commission.

"The Education Ministry has designated the UGC as an authorized body to implement NAD as a permanent scheme without levy of any user charges in co-operation with the DigiLocker as a single depository of NAD. Academic Institutions can register themselves and upload academic awards of their institution on NAD through DigiLocker NAD portal," read the letter.

"The DigiLocker platform of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has the facility to pull students' Degree, Mark-sheet and other documents into the issued documents section in an electronic form once uploaded through the DigilLocker-NAD platform by the original issuer. These electronic records available on DigiLocker platform are valid documents as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000," the UGC said.

"To enhance the reach of the NAD programme all Academic Institutions are requested to accept Degree, Mark-sheets and other documents available in Issued documents in Digilocker account as valid documents," the commission added.

Students can download the DigiLocker app or register themselves on the website-- digilocker.gov.in to upload and download the digital copies of their documents.