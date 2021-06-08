What is a nasal COVID-19 vaccine? Is it better than the jab and how does it work

All 94 crore adults to be vaccinated by December: Here is how the Centre is planning it

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 08: The Central government which changed the national vaccination policy on Monday has also said that it would vaccinate all 94 crore people above the age of 18 by December 2021.

Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan said that 53.6 crore vaccines are available for vaccination till July, while arrangements have been made to have 133.6 crore doses more between August and December to vaccinate all 94 crore beneficiaries.

Bhushan said that 53.6 crore vaccine doses were purchased directly by the states or hospitals. "From August to December, 50 crore doses of Covishield, 38.6 crore of Covaxin, 30 crore from Biological E, 10 crore of Sputnik V and five crore from Zydus Cadila will be available," Bhushan said.

This means the total number of vaccine doses used in the country from January to December would reach 187.72 crore. Bhushan said this would be adequate to vaccinate 94 crore people. He also said that in the days to come the pace of the vaccination drive would pick up as 12 crore doses are available for June as against eight crore in May. Moreover Sputnik V will be developed domestically by five more companies in addition to the two which are already working on it.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 9:40 [IST]