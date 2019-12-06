  • search
    All 4 accused in Hyderabad Vet rape and murder case killed in encounter

    Hyderabad, Dec 06: All four people accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana have been killed in an encounter with the police.

    Sources tell OneIndia that the encounter took place at 3.30 am on Friday. The source also said that they were taken to the spot to reconstruct the crime scene. They tried to escape from the crime scene when they were killed in an encounter. The encounter took place at Chatan Palli near Shadnagar.

    All 4 accused in Hyderabad Vet rape and murder case killed in encounter

    The source said that the police had to open fire as they tried to escape. The official further added that the accused had tried to snatch the weapon of the police.

    They were even taken to hospital where they succumbed to injuries.

    Senior police officers have arrived at the site and are carrying out an inspection.

    The accused were Mohammed, 26, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, all 20. All of them were lodged in the high security Cherlapally prison. The reconstruction of a crime scene is a normal process as mandated in the Code of Criminal Procedure.

    The lady was on her way after a medical check up at Gachibowli. She was abducted, raped and killed.

