Alka Lamba resigns from AAP, says 'was disrespected' by Arvind Kejriwal's party

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, August 4: The AAP's Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday and said that she had been disrespected by the party on several occasion.

Confirming the departure for AAP, she said, "I thought I should talk to people & take a decision. It has been decided that I should break all ties with Aam Aadmi Party and resign from its primary membership. I'll tender my resignation from primary membership of AAP, soon in writing. I will continue to be an MLA."

Earlier on August 1, Lamba had claimed that though spending enough years in AAP, she was not respected. She said, "I am not called to meetings. I am insulted repeatedly. I spent 20 years in the Congress and even there I struggled with family politics but in the AAP I do not get the basic respect."