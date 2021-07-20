Alarming state of affairs, uncalled for: SC on Kerala granting relaxations for Bakrid

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 20: The Supreme Court has warned the Kerala government that it will take action if relaxations granted by the state for Bakrid lead to further spread of COVID-19.

    SC pulls up Kerala govt for easing Covid curbs for Bakrid, terms as wholly uncalled for relaxations

    We direct the Kerala government to give heed to Right to Life Enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution, the court also said. The court also said that the citizenry of India has been laid thread bare to the nationwide pandemic by grant of such relaxations.

    The court also said that the move to give into pressure groups and announce a three day relaxation of COVID-19 curbs for Bakrid is alarming. The Bench also said that these relaxations are wholly uncalled for.

    The Bench comprising Justices R F Nariman and B R Gave said that the Kerala government has given into the pressure groups in traders.

    The government gave into the demand of the traders in relaxing norms to allow opening of shops and alarmingly this was allowed in areas where the infection rate is over 15 per cent. This is an alarming and sorry state of affairs, the Bench also said.

    X