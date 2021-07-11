UP ATS busts al-Qaida module in Lucknow, foils major attack

7 in a day: Number of terrorists gunned down in valley in 2021 stands at 31

Lucknow, July 11: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has busted a terror module linked to Al-Qaeda in Lucknow. They were reportedly planning suicide attacks in crowded areas of Lucknow and other cities of Uttar Pradesh.

Two men named Minaz Ahmad and Nasiruddin, both residents of Lucknow, have been arrested as part of the operation.

ANI's sources had also reportedly said that the duo were in touch with people across the border, and suspicious material has been recovered.

Both residents of the Lucknow, were apprehended by the state police''s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and they were planning to "unleash terror activities on August 15 (Independence Day) in different cities of the state", including Lucknow, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar told reporters.

"The ATS has arrested two active members belonging to Al-Qaeda-supported ''Ansar Ghazwatul Hind''. Minhaz Ahmed, a resident of Lucknow''s Dubagga area, and Maseeruddin, a resident of Lucknow''s Madiaon area, have been arrested. Explosive material has been recovered from them," he said.

Ahmed and Maseeruddin, on the instructions of Umar Halmandi, the head of the Uttar Pradesh module of the Al-Qaeda, along with their associates were planning to "unleash terror activities on August 15 in different cities of the state, especially its capital Lucknow", the additional director general of police (ADGP) said.

"They were planning explosions at important places, memorials and crowded places, and also to use human bombs. For this, they were collecting weapons and explosives," Kumar said.

He also said that members of this module are not only from Lucknow, but also from Kanpur in the state.

Raids are being conducted at different places to apprehend associates of these terrorists, Ahmed and Maseeruddin, the ADGP said.

"During interrogation, the accused persons said that their accomplices ran away from their house. The ATS team along with the local police has undertaken intensive checking," Kumar said and added that a case has been registered in this connection at the ATS station.

They will be produced before a court, and then taken into police custody.

