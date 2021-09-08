Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passes away

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Sep, 08: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday morning, 8 September, the actor announced the news on his social media pages. She breathed her last at Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai.

Announcing the news of her death, Akshay Kumar tweeted, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

Akshay Kumar was busy with the shooting of his forthcoming movie Cinderella when his mother was hospitalised on 3 September. He cut short his trip and returned to Mumbai while advising the team not to stop the filming and asking the makers to shoot scenes that do not involve him.

Thanking his well-wishers and fans for their prayers, the actor had tweeted, "Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom's health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help (sic)."

The 53-year-old actor was very attached to his mother and often spoke about her influence on his life.

On the occasion of Mother's Day last year, Akki tweeted, "Even in this day and age, you're the only one whose one hand on my head can comfort me in troubled times because I know there's nothing I can't do with your blessings maa."

In 2019, Akshay Kumar shared a picture of him with his mother, on a wheel-chair, strolling on the streets of London and posted, "No matter how busy you are with life and growing up, don't forget they are also growing old...so spend time with them while you still can, [sic]"

Even in interviews, the deceased spoke highly about her son Akshay Kumar.