Akhilesh Yadav congratulates Nitish, Tejashwi on taking oath as Bihar CM, Dy CM

Lucknow, Aug 10: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who had welcomed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to walkout of the BJP alliance, has congratulated JDU leader Nitish Kumar and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav on taking oath as Bihar's Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, on Wednesday.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Shri Nitish Kumarji for taking oath as the chief minister of Bihar and Shri Tejashwi Yadavji as the deputy chief minister," he said in a Hindi tweet.

Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for eighth time, after he returned to the Mahagathbandhan comprising of the RJD, Congress and other opposition parties. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took oath too, as the deputy chief minister, in a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Patna.

Besides JD(U) and RJD, the Congress is expected to be represented in the new cabinet. Left parties CPIML(L), CPI and CPI(M) have expressed their intention to support the new government from outside.

Kumar had on Tuesday quit the BJP, stripping the party of power, before resigning and staking claim to form a new government, armed with the support of the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance).

'He won in 2014 but will he in 2024': Nitish Kumar's swipe at PM Modi

Earlier, Yadav welcomes Nitish's decision and "This is a good beginning today, the day when slogan of 'Bharat chhodo' (Quit India) was given against the British. If the slogan of 'BJP bhagaao' (drive away the BJP) is coming from Bihar, I feel that in other states also, parties will stand against the BJP, and so is people."

On talks in political circles that Nitish Kumar could be the opposition face in the 2024 general election, SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI in Lucknow, "Nitish is our old partner and we have worked together since the days of the Lok Dal. This is not the time to discuss about the prime ministerial candidate."

Story first published: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 15:52 [IST]