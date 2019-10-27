  • search
    Ajay Chautala released from Tihar jail, likely to attend son's swearing-in ceremony

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Oct 27: Hours ahead of his son's swearing-in ceremony, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) founder Ajay Chautala was released from Tihar jail on Sunday after he was granted furlough for two weeks.

    Ajay Chautala is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of his son Dushyant Chautala who will take oath as Haryana deputy CM on Sunday.

    Ajay Chautala released from Tihar jail, likely to attend sons swearing-in ceremony
    File Photo of Ajay Chautala

    Ajay Chautala has been lodged in the Tihar jail, along with his father and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, after his conviction in a teachers recruitment scam.

    BJP-JJP to form govt in Haryana, Dushyant likely to be deputy CM

    "Dushyant has established the organisation in just 11 months," an elated Ajay Chautala told media after his release.

    Expressing happiness, Dushyant Chautala said, "He has been granted 14-day furlough after the model code of conduct ended yesterday. Nothing makes me more happy than the fact that he will be beside us when we usher in this new era of change."

    Ajay Chautala has been lodged in the Tihar jail since 2013. Ajay Chautala and his father Om Prakash Chautala were convicted in January 2013 by a Delhi court in connection with illegal recruitment of over 3,000 teachers. Both were found guilty of taking bribe in exchange of selecting teachers.

    On Saturday, Ajay Chautala was granted a two-week furlough just hours after the JJP and the BJP stitched a post-poll alliance after Haryana assembly election verdict threw a hung assembly.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 27, 2019, 9:27 [IST]
