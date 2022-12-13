YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Airport chaos: Centre asks airlines to deploy adequate manpower at check-in counters

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    The ministry has requested airlines to place real time data on their social media feeds regarding waiting time at respective airports' entry gates.

    New Delhi, Dec 13: The ministry of civil aviation on Tuesday asked airlines to deploy adequate manpower at all check-in and baggage drop counters to ensure smooth flow of passengers.

    The statement comes against the backdrop of rising passenger complaints of long waiting hours at Delhi airport where the authorities have taken various measures to ease the congestion.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    According to the ministry, it has come to the notice that the airline check-in counters at certain airports are found unmanned or inadequately manned during early morning hours leading to congestion at the airports, thereby causing inconvenience to the passengers.

    Recommended Video

    Watch: Mysterious patterns span the Arabian Desert, we may now know why | Oneindia News *News

    ''Scheduled airlines are therefore advised to deploy sufficient manpower at all check-in/baggage drop counters well in advance to ensure de-congestion and smooth flow of passengers at airports,'' it said.

    Further, the ministry has requested airlines to place real time data on their social media feeds regarding waiting time at respective airports' entry gates.

    Domestic air traffic is on the rise and airlines carried more than 4.18 lakh people on December 12, as per official data.

    Comments

    More DELHI AIRPORT News  

    Read more about:

    delhi airport

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 18:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X